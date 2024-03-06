Drua Women deserve more recognition: President

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s side deserve more recognition for promoting the country to the world.

This is the view of President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during the team’s itatau today.

Ratu Wiliame says the back-to-back Super W champions have stamped their mark as a force in the women’s game, despite being a young franchise.

Article continues after advertisement

The President challenged the players to continue to strive for excellence and be great role models for young women and girls around the country.

“What you have achieved, you have beaten them and showed them who you are. You have also inspired the people, for such a small country with a population of less than a million, compared to the millions that are out there and the facilities that they have. But yet, from your experiences and skills and the talent and the passion that you have in what you do, you are now great ambassadors of Fiji into the rugby world.”

Ratu Wiliame also acknowledged the coaching staff and management for guiding the players in their preparations for the new season.

The Fijian Drua Women’s team will start its 2024 campaign next Saturday against the Queensland Reds in Ballymore, Brisbane.