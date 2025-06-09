Drua Skipper demands discipline shift

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Temo Mayanavanua has pointed to discipline as the key area needing urgent improvement following their round one clash against Moana Pasifika in Lautoka yesterday.

Mayanavanua acknowledged that Moana Pasifika came out firing and controlled the early exchanges, forcing the Drua to play catch-up.

Despite the slow start, the lock praised his teammates for lifting their intensity and fighting their way back into the contest.

“They started really well. They’re a quality outfit and they brought it to us. I’ll give credit to the boys for pulling their socks up and fighting hard.”

However, he admits that ill-discipline proved costly, with Moana Pasifika capitalising on mistakes and executing well in key areas of the field.

“Discipline is the first one. They were able to capitalise on our mistakes and they did really well in the right parts of the field.”

With a short six-day turnaround before travelling to Sydney to face the Waratahs, he stressed that tightening up discipline will be critical.

“The Waratahs are a good team. I watched their game last night. Going into the next round, our discipline really needs to improve.”

Mayanavanua also took time to thank the Drua’s loyal supporters in Lautoka, apologising for not delivering the performance they had hoped for.

“Words cannot explain how grateful we are. We’re sorry we couldn’t perform to your expectations, but we’ll go back, fix our mistakes and come back harder.”

As the Drua regroup for their Sydney assignment, discipline now stands as the central focus if they are to bounce back in round two.

The Drua will meet the Waratahs next Friday at 8.35pm for round two.

