Drua prepare for Chiefs backlash

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are anticipating a brutal outing when they face the Chiefs this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says the Chiefs will be hurting from their shock 25-19 loss to the Reds last weekend.

Bryne says the Chiefs have a lot of firepower in their roster that they will want to unleash and the Drua will have to be prepared to return the favour when the two sides meet.

“I think the Chiefs are like the Crusaders, they are a well-established team, with professional players’ right across the field in the way they prepare and they play a very structured game. They are going to come at us with a fair amount of line speed this week. So we just need to make sure we hang on to the ball and ask questions.”

Byrne says despite the loss last week, the Chiefs remain one of the title favourites for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Drua will travel to New Zealand this week to face the Chiefs on Saturday at 6.30pm in Hamilton.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD Channel.