Rugby
Crusaders score a narrow win over the Reds
March 6, 2020 8:10 pm
Action from the Crusaders vs the reds match [Source: Fox Sports]
The Crusaders have scored a narrow win over the Reds, 24-20 in round six of the Super Rugby match at the Rugby League Park.
What a game we have on our hands here! 🤔#CRUvRED #RugbyRecoded pic.twitter.com/FEk3tFNQL2
— Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) March 6, 2020
In another match played today, the Brumbies defeated the Sunwolves 47-14 to extend their comprehensive lead in the Australian conference.