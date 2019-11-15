Home

Crusaders score a narrow win over the Reds

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
March 6, 2020 8:10 pm
Action from the Crusaders vs the reds match [Source: Fox Sports]

The Crusaders have scored a narrow win over the Reds, 24-20 in round six of the Super Rugby match at the Rugby League Park.

Article continues after advertisement

In another match played today, the Brumbies defeated the Sunwolves 47-14 to extend their comprehensive lead in the Australian conference.

