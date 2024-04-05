Crucial away game for Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua understand how crucial it is to win away games, especially as they aim to go one better in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific this season.

Coach Mick Byrne says they have a chance to make the most of tonight’s away game and that they will not be taking it lightly.

He adds the players have their hopes high and are anticipating a great end to their season.

“If we want to grow as a team and take this team to where we believe it will go, we need to start winning away. Another opportunity for us to go away and put a performance on the board.”

Byrne says that teamwork is the cornerstone for success in tonight’s game and all their future endeavors in the competition.

The Fijian Drua take on the Melbourne Rebels at 8:35pm.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.