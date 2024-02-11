Challenging season ahead: Tuni

Meli Tuni with his mother

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua loosehead prop Meli Tuni says the squad is to expect a challenging Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season this year.

The team has spent the past 16 weeks training under the scorching Western heat.

Tuni says while preparations have been tough he is grateful for the grateful for the unwavering support of his family.

“The new season ahead is going to be very challenging especially for the boys but the preparation we’ve been doing, I think we have learnt from the past few years we have been playing and it’s good to be a good season of Super Rugby this year.”

The Tokatoka Tailevu man adds he didn’t become interested in the sport until he was nearly finished with high school.

Although he didn’t make it onto the Rugby World Cup squad last year, he considers it a blessing in disguise, allowing him to focus all his efforts on preparing for the upcoming season.

The Drua will take on the Blues in their season opener on the 24th of this month in Auckland.