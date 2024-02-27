Breakdowns were sloppy

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua having been working on improving their breakdowns this week ahead of their clash against the Moana Pasifika.

Coach Mick Byrne says he identified several weaknesses from the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific opening defeat against the Blues last week, and one that stood out prominently was how they players worked around the ruck area.

“I thought we were a bit sloppy around the breakdown. Probably a bit casual around getting the ball down and getting it back, we need to be more urgent around securing the ball at the deck and getting it back with our two hands and keeping control of it.”

Byrne says the side is trying to adopt a quicker game, and this means the players need to recycle the ball a lot faster when they have possession.

The Drua will face the Moana Pasifika this Saturday at Melbourne’s AAMI Park in the Super Round at 6pm.

On Friday, the Blues meet the Highlanders at 7 pm while the Melbourne Rebels will take on the Western Force at 9:10pm.

On Saturday, the Crusaders meet the Waratahs at 8:35pm while on Sunday, the Chiefs battle the Brumbies at 3pm and the Hurricanes take on the Reds at 5:30pm.

You can watch the Drua versus Moana Pasifika match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.