Blues dominate Western Force in Auckland

[Source: The Blues/Facebook]

The Blues have dominated the Western Force to take a 50-3 win at Eden Park.

There were eight different try scorers as the hosts weren’t in any danger during the comfortable win.

The Force had little answer for a rampaging Blues pack as they took a 28-3 lead at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

Scrumhalf Taufa Funaki scored a double on either side of the break as the hosts ran away with the win.

It’s their largest win against the Force as they go to the top of the ladder.

In hindsight, the Force would surely regret taking a penalty goal shortly before the half-hour while trailing 14-0 instead of pressing on in search of a try in a rare venture deep into Blues’ territory.

Five-eighth Ben Donaldson knocked over the goal and the Blues gathered their own restart, with second-rower Laghlan McWhannell crossing to make it 21-3 seconds later in a moment that seemed to drain the fight out of the Force.

If that didn’t end their chances, silky interplay between brothers Akira and Rieko Ioane that ended with a try for Funaki to give the Blues a 28-3 lead at halftime surely did.

The Blues’ scrum forced penalties at will and produced the match’s first try for Ofa Tu’ungafasi, with hooker Ricky Riccitelli crossing off the back of a rolling maul to make it 14-0.

Any thought of a second-half fightback was quickly snuffed out when No.8 Hoskins Sotutu powered over on 43 minutes.

Centre Corey Evans then picked off a loose Force pass and crossed untouched soon as the visitors had little answer to the Blues.

Soft defending was a theme throughout, the Force missing a whopping 28 tackles compared with the Blues’ six.

“We knew the contact zone was going to be important to us. We just didn’t win enough of those. They’re a big powerful side. We looked to move them around and didn’t do that enough,” Force captain Nic White said.

“I thought we won a few of those kick battles & were in the right areas. It’s obviously difficult when your set-piece isn’t quite functioning.

“They were able to get territory off the back of that. Then it came back to power up front.”