Bese’s perseverance pays off

Former national sprint champion Younis Bese reveals she almost hung her boots when training was tough at the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua camp.

The 25-year-old will debut on the wing tomorrow against the Brumbies and is thankful she held on when things got intense.

She says the support of her teammates and management gave her the extra boost to persevere through the gloomy days.

“It was a challenge at first. The first week of camp I wanted to give up my rugby boots but with the girls’ help and the manager, I just came on coming back and just feel in the pain so it was a good experience, it paid off, and I’m here now.”

The former Gospel High School student has mixed emotions heading into tomorrow’s clash with nerves kicking in knowing the hope of the nation is on their shoulders.



Fijiana Coach, Senirusi Seruvakula. [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Coach, Senirusi Seruvakula says Bese is hot on her heels but needs a little confidence.

“Younis has been training well, she just needs the confidence to do what she needs to do on the field and understand the game pattern for the backline. But she’s got speed, she’s got the guts we just need to support her out there.”

The Fijiana Drua takes on Brumbies at 7pm tomorrow at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

After the match, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play Brumbies at 9:45pm at the same venue and you can watch both matches LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.