Ba coach encouraged by players’ commitments

It’s been 10 years since Ba won the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

The side last tasted glory in 2010 beating Navua 1-0 in the final in Lautoka.

Now under the guidance of Imdad Ali, the Men in Black plans to finish the year on a high.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says it’s quite encouraging to see the player’s commitments at training this week.

“Most of these players have not won the Fiji FACT with Ba but after this week’s training commitments, the new man in charge is beaming with confidence.”

Ba has won the Fiji FACT title 7 times which is the most of any team and it plans to fill the empty cabinet with a title again before the year ends.

The Men in Black meets Nasinu at 1.30pm next Saturday in its first pool match at Lautoka’s Churchill Park while Nadi faces Lautoka at 3.30pm at the same venue.

Two games will be played at the ANZ Stadium next Sunday with Suva taking on Navua at 1pm followed by the Labasa/Rewa match at 3pm.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from the 25th to the 29th of this month.