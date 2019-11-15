Home

Anstee returns for Aussie 7s in Vancouver

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 6, 2020 5:38 pm
Tim Anstee will return to the World Series in Vancouver

Tim Anstee is the only change in the Australia side for the Vancouver 7s.

Anstee is set to play his first Sevens tournament in close to a year after being named in this weekend’s 13 member squad.

After a fourth-place finish in Los Angeles, Anstee is the only new face in the 13-man squad, replacing LA 7s debutant Angus Bell.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite their final placing, Australia looked like one of the most threatening teams in the Los Angeles tournament, with some comprehensive wins in the bank.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s squad for the Vancouver 7s is yet to be named by Head Coach Gareth Baber.

Fiji will play Wales at 7:37am on Sunday followed by Canada at 10:49am before the last pool match against France at 2:33pm.

You can watch the Vancouver 7s live on FBC TV.

Source:RUGBY.com.au

