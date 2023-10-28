Silktails sign former Drua Intern as new S&C coach

Vanavasa Niuqila [Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

Former Drua Strength and conditioning intern coach Vanavasa Niuqila has signed with the Kaiviti Silktails as their new Strength and Conditioning coach for the upcoming 2024 season.

With his extensive experience and knowledge in the field, Niuqila is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the team’s performance and overall fitness levels.

His appointment reflects the Silktails’ commitment to investing in top-tier coaching staff to achieve their goals in the upcoming season.

Niuqila’s expertise extends from his internship with the Fijian Drua, where he worked closely with their S&C team, to his contributions to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Upon his appointment, Niuqila expressed his gratitude and excitement for the challenge of transitioning from Rugby Union to Rugby League with the Silktails.

He acknowledged the valuable experience gained with Drua Rugby and Flying Fijians Management this year.

Niuqila eagerly anticipates collaborating with Fiji’s only professional Rugby League club and delving into the intricacies of the game.

He acknowledged the marked differences between Rugby Union and Rugby League, recognizing the latter’s heightened physicality and greater physical demands, which necessitate tailored training components.

Silktails’ Executive Director, Stephen Driscoll, highlighted the immense value Niuqila brings to the club.

Niuqila’s reaction to the challenge of delivering a High-Performance Program in an elite overseas Rugby League competition left a strong impression on Driscoll.

Driscoll also took a moment to wish outgoing S&C Coach Rusiate Ratukana the best of luck in his pursuit of success with Fiji’s Pacific Games Rugby League Nines team.

Niuqila has already commenced planning for the upcoming season alongside Head Coach Wes Naiqama.

His journey with the Silktails will officially begin during the club’s weeklong annual Rookie Camp, conducted in collaboration with their NRL partner, the Sydney Roosters.

Additionally, Driscoll will join forces with Niuqila for the first time, alongside Roosters’ Recruitment and Player Development Manager, Dean Feeney, in the newly renovated Centre of Excellence in Lautoka, starting November 5th.