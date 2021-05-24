Home

Rugby League

Silktails pre-season match confirmed

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 15, 2021 4:34 pm

Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails has confirmed a pre-season trial match before the Ron Massey Cup season kicks off.

The Burleigh Bears have agreed to host the match on their home ground on 19th February.

Silktails Executive Director Steve Driscoll says the trial game is much-needed in the build-up to their third Ron Massey Cup season in the NSWRL.

Article continues after advertisement

Driscoll says it is an ideal fit for the players to get a bit of game-time before the season proper begins.

The Bears trial is another way the Kaiviti Silktails are generating a pathway for their players to participate in elite-level rugby league in Australia.

The Kaiviti Silktails is due to leave for Australia soon before the Ron Massey Cup season begins.

