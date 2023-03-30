Silktails commits to Development program

Kaiviti Silktails Head Coach Wes Naiqama and Executive Director Stephen Driscoll pictured with Fiji Bati Head Coach and National Coaching Director Waisake Kativerata pre-match at Churchill Park last Saturday [Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club]

Kaiviti Silktails Executive Director Stephen Driscoll has signed a letter committing to providing technical assistance to Fiji Bati coach Waisake Kativerata’s National Development Program.

The development clinic was conducted today at Wainimala High School in Naitasiri, a collaboration between NRL in Fiji and the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League.

O’Driscoll says this commitment will see them working with Kativerata and the FNRL in nine key areas to help grow and develop the game of Rugby League in Fiji.

He adds, this includes utilizing and expanding their network of High Performance Training Facilities established in Fiji and Australia, as well as utilizing their Centre of Excellence in Lautoka to facilitate Kativerata’s FNRL Academy School Holiday camps.

Kativerata addressed the team, describing the Silktails Football program as the best thing that has ever happened to the local game in Fiji, and encourages the players to perform well here and to be considered for national selection.