Sharks snatch win over Eels after siren

Sharks put up a strong performance to snatch an 18-16 win over Parramatta in a thriller at PointsBet Stadium today.

Nicho Hynes conversion after the full-time siren was the winner of the game.

Hynes and rival halfback Mitchell Moses were both outstanding for their teams.

Cronulla’s second-rower Teig Wilton crossed in the 80th minute to give Hynes the opportunity to claim the first win under new coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

Wilton was in the thick of the action during the match and appeared to make it his personal mission to menace Moses, who was injured midway through the first half and hobbled out to the wing.

The Eels halfback managed to play on but was unable to a goal kick and was targeted by the Sharks forwards, with Wilton placed on report for a late tackle.

[Souce: NRL]