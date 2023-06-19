Recovery focus for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

A few Kaiviti Silktails players sustained injuries during their match against the Glebe Dirty Reds in their Ron Massey Cup on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama says he will have to attend to these injured players before they take on their next opponent this week.

“We will absolutely celebrate this win, but then we have another week of football next week and another home game, and we have a few injuries, so we will just check it out, check the health of the squad that was sustained, and we will move on from there.”

Naiqama says they are aware of their situation and what they need to do to book a semi-final spot.

The Silktails will face the Mounties next week at 12 p.m. at Churchill Park in Suva.