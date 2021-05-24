Possible NRL return for Vunivalu

South Sydney is still quietly weighing up making another play to sign Fiji Bati and ex-Melbourne Storm flyer Suliasi Vunivalu prior to the August 1 trade deadline.

South’s powerbrokers met with Vunivalu in Byron Bay over the course of the summer but fell short of his AUS$650,000-a-season asking price.

The premiership-winning is currently playing Super Rugby with the Queensland Reds with the season due to finish at the end of May.

If Vunivalu fails to force his way into the Wallabies set-up then the Bunnies could have another crack at trying to lure him.

[Source: NRL]