Panthers after 14th straight win

The Penrith Panthers will be looking for their 14th straight win when they take on the West Tigers in round 16 of the NRL this weekend.

The Panthers have been in their most consistent form so far breaking their club record of 10th straight win recorded 7 years ago.

NRL.com reports Penrith’s performance so far after round 15 indicates they could make it all the way to the Premiership finals.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers will take on the West Tigers on Saturday at 9.35pm and the match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Other two matches on Saturday, the Warriors face the Knights at 5pm and the Sharks battles the Cowboys at 7.30pm

There will be two matches tomorrow with the Dragons taking on the Titans at 8.00pm and the Roosters face the Broncos at 9.55pm.

The Storm tackles the Sea Eagles at 6.05pm Sunday and the Raiders play the Bulldogs at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Storm and Sea Eagles clash LIVE on FBC sports channel.

Meanwhile, round 16 of the NRL starts tonight, as the Eels meet the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.