Origin delay propels Cleary to career-best form

Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary has spent the past two Augusts managing the aftermath of a grueling Origin series and preparing for sudden-death football leading into the NRL finals.

Penrith’s remarkable climb to the top of the Premiership ladder is new territory for most of the side but not so for Cleary, who will hold the key to the side’s title chances in October.

A knee injury hampered the 22-year-old playmaker during the club’s 2018 finals run, where he also acknowledged the physical and mental drain his first Origin series had on him.

Meanwhile, round 16 of the NRL starts tonight, as the Eels meet the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

There will be two matches tomorrow with the Dragons taking on the Titans at 8.00pm and the Roosters face the Broncos at 9.55pm.

On Saturday, the Warriors face the Knights at 5pm, the Sharks battles the Cowboys at 7.30pm and Panthers meet West Tigers at 9.35pm.

The Panthers and Tigers match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The Storm tackles the Sea Eagles at 6.05pm Sunday and the Raiders play the Bulldogs at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Storm and Sea Eagles clash LIVE on FBC sports channel.

[Source: NRL]