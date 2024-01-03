Luai to depart at end of season

Jarome Luai [Source: Zero Tackle]

Penrith Panthers has confirmed that Jarome Luai will depart the club at the end of the 2024 season.

Luai informed Panthers staff and players about his intention to depart the club following the 2024 season and the club has waived the 10-day cooling off period.

As publicly stated previously, the club believes that as a three-time premiership player and international representative, Luai has earned the right to explore the open market and although the club is disappointed by the outcome, it respects Jarome’s choice.

Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron says they acknowledge that the situation is compounded by salary cap capacity due to the club’s recent success.

He adds Luai is in the process of recovering from shoulder surgery that he underwent in October and his rehabilitation to return for the upcoming season is the clubs major priority.

[Source: Penrith Panthers]