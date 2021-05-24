Lovodua embraces versatility

Fiji Bati Joe Lovodua says he’s happy to play in any position for Hull FC after showing off his versatility in the opening five rounds of Super League.

Lovodua was picked up by the Black and Whites over the off-season to provide depth and creativity at hooker but fans have barely seen him in his recognized position.

The Fiji international started last weekend’s game as a half-back but he has also been seen playing at loose-forward, back-row and he even had a short stint at the centre.

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson is delighted to have someone flexible in his ranks and Lovodua insists he will continue to do a job wherever he’s picked to play.

He says he grew up playing in the halves but right now, he’s happy to slot in any position adding that he will do whatever is good for the team.

Lovodua scored his third try of the season over the weekend.