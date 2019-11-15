Koroisau ruled out for Panthers

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau will not feature for the Panthers against the West Tigers on Friday due to an injury.

Scans have revealed the extent of the calf injury suffered by Koroisau in last Friday’s victory over Cronulla Sharks.

The Panthers hooker has been diagnosed with a grade one calf strain.

Although relatively minor in nature, the injury will see Koroisau miss this Saturday’s ‘sold out’ clash with Wests Tigers.

His potential availability for the club’s Round 17 game against Brisbane Broncos will be determined early next week.

In this week’s NRL matches, the Eels meet the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm on Thursday.

There will be two matches on Friday with the Dragons taking on the Titans at 8.00pm and the Rooster face the Broncos at 9.55pm.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Warriors face the Knights at 5pm, the Sharks battles the Cowboys at 7.30pm and Panthers meet West Tigers at 9.35pm.

On Sunday the Storm tackles the Sea Eagles at 6.05pm and the Raiders play the Bulldogs at 8.30pm.