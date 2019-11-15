Cameron Smith tipped to retire from the NRL

Storm veteran Cameron Smith is set to make a long-awaited decision on his future early next week and has been tipped to announce his retirement from rugby league.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Smith will make a call on his future after round 16 in a bid to avoid distractions for his team’s preparations for their clash with the Rabbitohs next Friday.

The Storm will take on the Sea Eagles at 6.05pm on Sunday and the match will be shown live on FBC Sports.

Another match on Sunday, the Raiders meet the Bulldogs at 8.30pm.

Tonight the Dragons tackle the Titans at 8.00pm and the Roosters face the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be three matches tomorrow starting with the Warriors facing the Knights at 5pm and the Sharks battles the Cowboys at 7.30pm.

At 9.35pm the Panthers battles the West Tigers and this match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

