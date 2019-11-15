Broncos are by far the worst NRL team says league legend

The Broncos might not be at the bottom of the NRL ladder, but league legend Greg Alexander has declared that the Brisbane side is by far and away from the worst team in the NRL.

Brisbane sits 15th – one place above the Bulldogs.

The Broncos have a -301 points differential after a series of big defeats and Alexander said it showed just how bad they have become.

The Broncos suffered their biggest defeat last night going down to the Roosters 58-12.

Meanwhile, round 16 continues tonight with the Warriors facing the Knights at 5pm and the Sharks battles the Cowboys at 7.30pm.

At 9.35pm the Panthers battles the West Tigers and this match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.