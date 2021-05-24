Home

$50,000 for Fijian Cup Nines

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 16, 2022 5:21 pm
[Source: Asia Pacific Rugby League]

The Fiji National Rugby League will be hosting a Fijian Cup Nines in Sigatoka in November.

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says top local qualified clubs will be up against regional teams from New Zealand and Australia over two days at Lawaqa Park.

Teams will battle for the prize pool of over FJ$50,000 and Natabe is grateful for the assistance of Toursim HQ.

FNRL is confident about the prospects of Nines football becoming an annual series as part of International Rugby League’s multiyear calendar.

Tourism HQ Managing Director Richard Henry says the Nines is an exciting new rugby league tournament which they intend to grow into a renowned annual fixture on the regional calendar and have Fiji on show for visitors and viewers.

The Fijian Cup is dedicated to supporting emerging talent, local club participation will be endorsed and administered by FNRL to ensure some of Fiji’s best local talent are given another platform to shine.

