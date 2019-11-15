Home

RKSOB hopes for an improved season with Suva rugby

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 7, 2020 5:55 am

Ratu Kadavulevu School Old Boys Rugby club will pick up from where they left off last year in the Suva Rugby Union Escort Shield.

The side advanced into the premier division last year, had a slow start but hope the team will past the preliminary rounds in this season.

RKSOB Head Coach Penaia Toga says some players were part of the Secondary Schools rugby competition last year.

“Last year since we got a lot of young boys and we’re just trying to build off from where we left off from high school, a lot of new comers. We got a very young squad. Majority of these players are from the secondary school league competition last year. It’s just a matter of trying to put together our combination, for this first game against QVS.”

Ratu Kadavulevu School Old Boys will face Queen Victoria Old boys today at 11.10am at Bidesi Park in Suva.

