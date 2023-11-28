Police sweep touch rugby competition

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

Police recorded a clean sweep in the inaugural touch rugby competition in the 2023 Sukuna Bowl Challenge at the Nasova ground in Suva.

Police dominated Army, winning the mixed event 10-4, the women’s match by 9-7 and the men’s game by 8-6.

Meanwhile, Army has been dominating the boxing competition at the Fiji Police Academy Gym.

The men from Delainabua took out the cruiserweight and light heavyweight divisions with ease earlier this afternoon.

Police managed to win the light heavyweight 75kg division with a win via knockout.

Army then claimed the middleweight division with a win via knockout.