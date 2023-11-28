Police sweep touch rugby competition

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]
Police recorded a clean sweep in the inaugural touch rugby competition in the 2023 Sukuna Bowl Challenge at the Nasova ground in Suva.
Police dominated Army, winning the mixed event 10-4, the women’s match by 9-7 and the men’s game by 8-6.
Meanwhile, Army has been dominating the boxing competition at the Fiji Police Academy Gym.
Article continues after advertisement
[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]
The men from Delainabua took out the cruiserweight and light heavyweight divisions with ease earlier this afternoon.
Police managed to win the light heavyweight 75kg division with a win via knockout.
Army then claimed the middleweight division with a win via knockout.
Advertisement