Players take 40 per cent paycut

The Fiji National Men’s 7’s side who are contracted under the Fiji Rugby will be taking a 40 per cent pay cut inlight of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says this was part of the Unions plans of cost saving.

O’Connor has confirmed that the 7s players will expire in August.

“Their current contracts expires in August. At the moment since everyone in Fiji Rugby has taken a 40 per cent paycut to save costs, all of them too have been impacted by the pay cut. Their contracts expire at the end of August.”

O’Connor adds this 40 per cent paycut applies also to employees and those that are contracted under FRU.