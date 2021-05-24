Pio Bosco launches autobiography

The autobiography that entails the story of one of the household names in rugby, Pio Bosco Tikoisuva was officially launched tonight.

Titled “Emperor Bosco”, the book is the collection of Tikosuva’s writings and achievements as rugby player, his career with the Fiji Rugby Union, and as a diplomat.

While officiating the launch Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says, this book will be an inspiration to many Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“He has lived the life, that is certainly worth putting down to paper and we are very lucky that he has chosen to share his life journey with his fellow Fijians, along with some well-earned wisdom due to his remarkable career. This is the kind of story that would inspire anyone to chase their dream with passion and serve their country with distinction.”

For Tikoisuva it is the love of rugby that inspired his to

“In terms of rugby, I love rugby. That’s why I keep telling people if you love something, there is no obstacle in front that will stop you from achieving what you want.”

The autobiography was put together by the Waicula Publication, led by former journalist Percy Kean who has a combined experience of 34 years in the media industry.

The book will be sold at any Kundan Singh outlet at $49.95.