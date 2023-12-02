Lal competes in half marathon

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

The half marathon event it currently underway which features Avikash Lal.

Lal competed in the 2019 Pacific Games in Apia and won gold in the same event and the silver medal on 5000 m.

At the same distance, he also won the bronze medal at 2015 Pacific Games.

The 28-year-old also won the 10,000 m title at 2017 Oceania Athletics Championships in Suva.

Meanwhile, Yeshnil Karan, who has been making waves in Honiara has opted not to take part.

In other games today, the Fiji Pearls will face Tonga for the gold medal at 11.30 am.

Fiji men’s 3×3 will play New Caledonia in the semi-final at 10 am while the women’s basketball 3×3 will also play New Caledonia in the semi-final at 10.50 am.

In Sailing, Fiji will be competing in the One Person Dinghy Teams and individual final at 10 am.

In mix touch rugby, our side will face Papua New Guinea in the semi-final at 10.20 am

As of now, Fiji is in sixth place on the medal tally with 21 gold, 27 silver, and 38 bronze.

The closing ceremony will be at 6 pm.



[Medal Tally as of 02 December 2023, 8am]