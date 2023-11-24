Kulas storm into semis

The Fiji Kulas scored a 4-1 victory over the Solomon Islands to power through to the women’s football semifinals in the 2023 Pacific Games.

The hosts took an early lead in the first spell, much to the delight of the home crowd before Fiji captain Sofi Diyalowai equalized in the fourth minute through a powerful header from a Trina Davis corner.

It didn’t take long for Davis to get on the scoresheet, netting a sensational goal in the 21st minute, as Fiji led 2-1 at halftime.

Davis added another goal after the breather before Luisa Tamanitoukula converted a penalty goal after a foul on Cema Nasau to take Fiji’s tally up to 4-1.