Women's basketball falls short

Team Fiji women’s basketball side failed to score a two-pointer with three seconds remaining as they went down to Cook Islands in the semifinal 51-50.

Fiji missed the opportunity to nail some of their free throws in the final quarter which could have made the difference.

There was only a point separating the two sides in the first quarter with Cook Islands in front 13-12.

Fiji took out the second quarter 21-20 before it was locked 34-all at halftime.

The opportunities were there for the Letava Kenny-led side but they couldn’t execute it.



Earlier on Tahiti just managed a 56-55 win over Samoa in the first semi-final.

Meanwhile, our men play New Caledonia at 8.30pmFJT today, before which Guam battles Samoa in the first semi-final at 6pm FJT.

Fiji will now feature in the bronze medal playoff tomorrow against Samoa at 10am.