Fiji 7s skipper confident of gold medal chances

The Team Fiji men’s 7s side are confident of retaining the gold medal at the Pacific Games.

Captain Suliano Volivoli says the team means business and he is happy with how the players have performed so far in the competition, particularly the rookies.

“Our performance in the last two games yesterday and today, we were playing well. I told the new boys, most of them this is their first time playing in the Pacific Games and some of them want to be part of the team in the World Sevens Series and I know they are going to do well in the Pacific Games this year.”

Fiji have been in impressive form so far, defeating American Samoa 55-0 yesterday before walloping Kiribati 76-0 this afternoon.

They now march on to the quarter-finals and will face hosts the Solomon Islands at 8:36 tonight.

Meanwhile, Team Fiji has improved its standing on the 2023 Pacific Games medal tally, moving up to sixth overall.

Fiji currently has six gold, 12 silver and nine bronze.