The Fiji men’s 7s side thumped Solomon Islands 74-0 to secure a semifinal spot tomorrow in the Pacific Games.

Netava Koroisau and Waisea Lewabuka scored two tries each, showcasing a flawless performance from the start.

The halftime score stood at 34-0.

Fiji’s other tries came from Raturaciri, Suliano Volivoli, Joji Nasova, Rauto, Masori, Isimeli Tikomaimereke, and Ropate Rere.

The national side will now face PNG in the semifinal at 2.48pm tomorrow.