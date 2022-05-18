Two teams for Suva in men’s netball meet

Suva will be fielding two teams in the Fiji Netball Men’s Championship this weekend at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Men’s netball in the Suva competition has proven to be competitive every week.

Association vice-president Vitalina Lalawa says Suva is confident of a good outing.

“They’ve been preparing so well, they’ve been doing their training and they’ve been preparing for that competition”

The championship will be held at the Vodafone Arena and will see eight teams competing.

Matches will be held from 3.30pm to 9pm on Friday and from 10am to 4pm on Saturday.