Singapore matches for Pearls and Men’s Netball

The Fiji Pearls will have some much-needed game time in preparation for the 2023 Netball World Cup qualifiers.

This as Netball Singapore will be arriving in Fiji on Thursday for a series of training matches against the Pearls, Fiji Under 21 and the Fiji Men’s team.

Pearls will play three matches against Singapore while the men’s and U21 will play a game each.

Singapore National Netball Head Coach Annette Bishop says they chose Fiji as the Pearls have always provided the platform to raise their game and expose their players to tough competition.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster says this training match series in addition to helping the Fiji Pearls with their preparations for the World Cup Qualifiers also provides further opportunities for the Fiji Men’s team and the U21 squad.

The training matches begin next Monday at 6:30pm at the Vodafone Arena.