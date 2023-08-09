Pearls back home, next target Pacific Games

After a riveting journey at the pinnacle of international netball, the Fiji Pearls have returned home with their spirits high and gearing up for their next challenge – the Pacific Games.

With a mix of elation and reflection, Captain Maria Lutua says the tournament proved to be a test of mettle for the Pearls, marked by soaring highs and challenging lows.

Lutu says the World Cup in Cape Town not only provided a platform for the team to showcase their skills on an international level but also proved invaluable for the younger players.

She says as they shared the court with some of the world’s best athletes, the budding talents absorbed precious insights and honed their game time.

“Like the campaign and the preparation that we’ve been doing throughout the last two months, it has come out successfully, I would say. There’s a lot of girls that have been exposed out there, so much experience that they’ve got through this campaign. But yeah, lots of good things that came up from this. So, we’re looking forward to the new squad, the young squad. They’re very eager to go again onto the next competition in November.”

Lutua also expresses the team’s joy at being back on home soil after an exhilarating campaign.

The 34-year-old stresses the importance of recuperation and strategizing during this intermission, setting the stage for an even more formidable performance later in the year.

They finished 11th at this year’s tournament compared to four years ago in Liverpool where the team settled for the 14th spot.