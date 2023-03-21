Fiji Pearls set for Tri-Series

As the Fiji Pearls prepare for the Tri-Series in Suva, the national coach will also be looking out for talents to take for the PacificAus Sports competition in April.

Netball Fiji chief executive, Vivian Koster says this is a great preparation for the Fiji Pearls as they will be playing Malawi during that competition.

Malawi is currently ranked 6th in the world ranking.

Koster says Fiji Pearls have not played Malawi in a while.

“We’ve got Malawi in our pool, they are currently 6th in the world and who we haven’t played with in a fair bit, who is also going to be at the world cup. That’s going to give us an excellent preparation for the world cup.”

Koster says the Pearls are training with the men’s netball team and the mixed team.

The Tri-Series is scheduled for the 27th to 30th of this month at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.