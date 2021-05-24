Home

Malaga 7s cup finalists confirmed

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 3:39 am

South Africa and Argentina will go head-to-head in the HSBC World 7s Series Malaga 7s men’s cup final.

Series champions South Africa defeated the Aussies 19-0 earlier this morning.

JC Pretorious opened the account with a try in the fifth minute, giving a good head start to South Africa.

Australia was not given a chance at all in the match as Mfundo Ndhlovu and Selvyn Davids scored a try each to leave Australia scoreless at full-time.

In the second semi-final, Argentina edged past England 26-17 to earn its spot in the cup-final.

In the women’s competition, a new champion will be crowned after current series leaders Australia went down to Russia in the cup semi-final.

Russia will face the USA after defeating the Aussies 29-26.

USA defeated France 14-10 to earn its place in the final.

You can catch the live-action of the final matches on FBC TV on the Walesi platform.

 

