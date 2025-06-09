Kikau brings holiday cheer to Fijian kids

[File Photo]

Bulldogs second-rower Bill Kikau is using his platform off the field to give back to the community this festive season.

The Fijian-born forward is leading a holiday toy drive aimed at bringing smiles to underprivileged children across the islands.

The initiative, in partnership with the Smile Academy and Guitar Academy, delievered toys and gifts to orphanages and disadvantaged children, spreading joy during the holiday period.

Article continues after advertisement

“Growing up in Fiji, life was tough. During the holidays, we didn’t really expect gifts—just a good meal was more than enough. If this drive can give even a little bit of joy to some kids, it would give me a lot of happiness.”

The idea came after Kid Stuff’s Mark Mezzorani reached out to Kikau’s manager to ask if he would be keen to become the ambassador for the toy drive.

Kikau said he jumped at the opportunity.

“My manager called me, and I said I was really keen. It’s all about giving back and putting smiles on kids’ faces this holiday season.”

For Kikau, the initiative is personal.

His own experiences growing up with little motivated him to help those less fortunate.

He says life is tough, and that’s the motivation behind this, hoping this toy drive will bring happiness to many kids this holiday season.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.