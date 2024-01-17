High morale for Fiji Hockey

Fiji Hockey men’s defender Hector Smith Junior shares that despite the ongoing efforts to meet their financial target for the World Cup trip, the team’s morale hasn’t taken a hit.

With government assistance and support from corporate sponsors, they have made progress but still need about $70k to meet their target.

Smith Junior says they hope this next three days more sponsors will come through.

Article continues after advertisement

“With this extra $10k that’s just come in because the initial sponsorship was $10k so it has pumped up to $20k it’s a godsend for us since we are trying to get the first lot of athletes going up this weekend and on the following.. Basically all the money we receiving now, we’re just putting it towards the accommodation up in Oman.”

He adds that all the flights have been covered, and the remaining support they anticipate will primarily be allocated for accommodation needs.

The women’s team is scheduled to depart this Saturday, while the men’s team will follow suit next Wednesday.

The World Cup 5s will be from the 24th to the 31st of this month in Oman.