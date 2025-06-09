FRU opens China pathway for Deans stars

The Fiji Rugby Union has taken a bold step onto the global stage, officially signing a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with the China Rugby Association to create new development pathways for local talent.

The historic agreement has already produced its first major outcome, with six young Fijian players awarded prestigious scholarships to study and play rugby in China.

FRU Board Chairman said the signing marked the beginning of a long-term vision now turning into reality.

“We have finally signed the MOU between the China Rugby Association and the Fiji Rugby Union, and this is the first outcome of that agreement. It has taken a bit of work to get it all signed up, but now it’s in operation and we’re starting to drive results and outcomes.”

The six players departed on Saturday night to begin a four-year course at leading universities in China, where they will also play for Hua Gang Rugby Club while promoting Fiji’s rugby brand and culture abroad.

The Chairman challenged the players to embrace both the academic and sporting opportunity before them, stressing that success in the classroom and on the field would open doors in the long run.

Beyond the scholarships, more initiatives under the MOU are still being developed, signalling deeper collaboration between the two rugby nations in the years ahead.

The selected scholars, all standout performers from the 2025 Vodafone Deans competition, include Iowane Nabe Alowesi Nakarawa, Soko Nawaqatabu, Eroni Seru, Josevata Veibete, Lemeki Ravukivuki, Vilimoni Taqiri

The partnership marks a new chapter for Fiji Rugby, blending education, international exposure and high-performance development as the next generation prepares to carry the nation’s rugby legacy onto a broader stage.

