Vulagi proving critics wrong

Making the Digicel Young Kulas team is a blessing for 17-year-old Seini Vulagi.

The nippy striker from Tailevu with maternal links to Verata, Ucunivanua is battling a collar-bone injury, hoping the medical team will give her the all-clear for today’s crunch match against Samoa in the semi-final of the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship.

She suffered the injury during the team’s opening match against New Zealand.

Vulagi says despite the injury, representing Fiji at a young age is something she did not expect and she is grateful for the coaches for having faith in her.

She says she is proving critics wrong.

“I know a lot of people underestimate me because of some of the choices I made but God and my family stood by me in my lowest moments. My family has also been shamed but I know they’re proud to see me wearing the white jumper and representing Fiji.”

The Vashist Muni College student adds her faith and belief in God has brought her this far.

Vulagi who is the younger sister of Navua goalkeeper Jerry Kaitani, is the first from her family to ever don a white jersey.

You can watch the Young Kulas take on Samoa at 3pm at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

It will also be shown live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.