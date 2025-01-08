Vasconcelos, Dunn in talks for New Zealand club move

Lautoka defender Sterling Vasconcelos and Navua captain Thomas Dunn

Lautoka defender Sterling Vasconcelos and Navua captain Thomas Dunn are reportedly in talks with a New Zealand club for potential signings ahead of the 2025 football season.

FBC Sports understands that both players are expected to sign once legal documents are finalized.

Vasconcelos, just 19 years old, has already made a name for himself beyond his years.

A standout talent, he was capped by the Fiji national team and represented the country at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Dunn, the 2023 Young Footballer of the Year awardee and a Best Footballer of the Year nominee, has built a reputation for delivering under pressure.

Known for his clutch performances, Dunn has consistently led his teams, even captaining the national side.

Both players have proven to be key assets for their respective districts, contributing not just with skill but also leadership and experience.