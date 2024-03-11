Tailevu-Naitasiri resets for round five

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Tailevu-Naitasiri coach Priyant Manu is determined to reset the mind-set of the players and shift their attention towards the upcoming match against Labasa.

With one win, one draw, and two losses in the last four rounds of the Digicel Fiji Premier League, the team is eager to secure another victory in round five.

Manu says they’ve extensively analysed the North-based team and despite expecting a challenging game, he remains optimistic about their chances of winning.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know Labasa, it’s very hard to play with them but the fact that we are going into a three weeks break we will have to keep the boys motivated for the weeks to keep on training. So we will come up with a plan and we will see, it’s going to be our home game against Labasa so we should perform and we know how important it is to get three points.”

Manu also expresses his admiration for the players’ strong response under pressure during their match against Flick Suva yesterday where they won 2-1.

The teams will go for a three-week break before proceeding with round five of the competition.