Tailevu Naitasiri eyes first-ever BOG title

Tailevu Naitasiri is claiming the underdog tag, heading into the Rooster Chicken/ Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament this week.

Team captain, Sikeli Tuiloma says this is their second ever outing in the tournament and the players are geared up to put in a good effort.

“Our expectation is to go into the tournament as underdogs and to take each game as it comes our next focus now is Nadi, playing against the host will be a challenge for us.”

Tailevu Naitasiri coach, Priyant Mannu says it is important for them to start off on a high note, when it takes on Nadi in their opening match.

He says playing the hosts is a positive thing for them as it will bring out the best in his young team.

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nadi at 8pm on Friday at Prince Charles Park.

Suva and Rewa will open the BOG tournament, when they clash at 1:30pm.

Lautoka will take on Navua at 3pm while Labasa will battle Ba at 6pm.

You can listen to commentaries of all these BOG matches live on Mirchi FM.