Suva wins Futsal IDC

HLB Mann Judd Suva is the new Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC champion.

It was a cleansweep for Suva with the women’s also coming out victorious.

The win was a special one for Suva after they lost in the final to Ba last year.

The capital city side dominated the final with a convincing 6-2 win over Nadi.

Suva was leading 2-0 at the break with goals from Krishneel Singh and Suraj Chand.

A second half masterclass from the Whites was too much for the jetsetters.

Goals from Sunny Deol,Deepal Singh,Aman Naidu and Rajneel Singh in the second spell secured the title for Suva.

Nadi managed to get two late goals from Mohammed Shalmeen.

Suva didn’t look like a side missing some key players like Filipe Baravilala, Dave Radrigai, Azariah Soromon and Sahil Dave.