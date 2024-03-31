Super Son secures comeback win for Spurs against Luton

[Source: Reuters]

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min struck late to secure a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Luton Town to bolster his side’s Premier League top-four ambitions on Saturday.

Son started and finished a flowing Spurs move in the 86th minute to leave relegation battlers Luton with nothing to show from a spirited display in north London.

Tahith Chong gave Luton a surprise early lead with Son being denied by the woodwork soon afterwards. Tottenham equalised in the 51st minute when Issa Kabore scored an own goal and the hosts’ pressure was eventually rewarded with Son’s clincher.

Tottenham moved into fourth place with 56 points, ahead of Aston Villa on goals scored after 29 games, though the latter were in action later at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Luton had moved out of the relegation zone during the international break courtesy of Nottingham Forest’s four-point deduction for breaking financial rules, but defeat meant they slipped back below the Midlands club into 18th place.

Tottenham’s last game before the international break was a 3-0 drubbing at Fulham and when they fell behind against Luton they were in danger of dropping more points.

But South Korean Son again proved their saviour with his 15th league goal of the season.