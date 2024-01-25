Strong start expected from Ba

[Source: Ba Football/ Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Ba goalkeeper Misiwane Narube is expecting a strong performance from his team at the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion against Lautoka this weekend.

It’ll be Narube’s third CVC appearance and hopes the start strong.

He says the Men-In-Black are committed to going all out against their neighbours.

“It’s been long for us, we’re looking for a good performance and we will give our best shot for this CVC. The morale is very good, players are coming for training and they are much boosted for this CVC.”

The first CVC leg will be played this Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm and the second match at the same venue next Sunday.

