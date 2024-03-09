Singh confident ahead of Nasinu showdown

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Rewa is determined for a good outing this weekend after a positive outing last week in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Head coach Rodeck Singh is confident in his players abilities but is concerned about them undermining their skills at times.

Singh, is hopeful for a repeat of something similar to their 5-1 win over Tailevu Naitasiri last week to keep his spirit high.

“We just want to be consistent, and we want to be on repeat mode this week, like last week when we came out firing. We managed to score five goals, and that’s what we want to do this week.”

Singh is banking on the players skills to deliver again this weekend as they gear up for Nasinu.

Meanwhile, round four will see Labasa host Lautoka at Subrail Park today at 1.30pm.

Tomorrow, Ba will host Navua at the Fiji FA Academy at 3pm while a double header at Ratu Cakobau Park will see Tailevu Naitasiri facing Suva at 1pm before Rewa clash against Nasinu at 3pm.

Nadi is set to battle Nadroga at Prince Charles Park also at 3pm.

You can listen to the Nadi and Nadroga match commentary live on Mirchi FM.